A Killeen woman is accused of threatening the life of another with a knife, police said in an affidavit.
On Tuesday, police went to the 200 block of Root Avenue in reference to a call about a roommate trying to kill her, the affidavit said. When they arrived, police spoke to three individuals outside the residence who all gave a similar story.
The woman, identified as Emma Claire Renfro, had gotten into an argument with a man there in a bedroom. Following the argument, Renfro left the bedroom with a pocket knife and the blade extended and “charged at” the other woman with the knife, police said.
The woman said she feared for her life and told police that Renfro told her that she was going to kill her.
The woman said Renfro “lost it” earlier in the morning after a conversation with the man.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Renfro Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault, threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set her bond at $100,000.
