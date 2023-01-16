Train

Copperas Cove police block off access to a train at the intersection of Avenue D and Wolfe Road Sunday in Cove.

 David Bryant | Herald

While Copperas Cove police have not publicly said Sunday’s accident involving a train and pedestrian resulted in the death of the pedestrian, it appears that is the case.

“Until the victim’s next of kin has been notified, there isn’t much information I can provide at this time,” Cove police Lt. Krystal Baker with the police department said in an email Monday.

