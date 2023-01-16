While Copperas Cove police have not publicly said Sunday’s accident involving a train and pedestrian resulted in the death of the pedestrian, it appears that is the case.
“Until the victim’s next of kin has been notified, there isn’t much information I can provide at this time,” Cove police Lt. Krystal Baker with the police department said in an email Monday.
Officers were on duty at several railroad crossings Sunday as traffic snarled at three crossings and drivers were left wondering what had happened. The orange and black BNSF engines idled blocking four crossings for more than six hours as investigators combed through evidence and secured the scene.
On its Facebook page Sunday, Copperas Cove Police Department posted that there was an accident investigation and that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street and First Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
A police officer on the scene confirmed that someone had been hit on the tracks and personnel with the Mobile Crime Scene van drove to a location east of Wolfe Road and began to unload gear and equipment.
BSNF has yet to comment following repeated attempts to contact them.
