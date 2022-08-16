The man arrested in a Fort Hood housing area last week was wanted in connection to a shooting in Pennsylvania, police said.
Joellius Domingo Medina was arrested at Fort Hood Thursday on charges related to a shooting that happened in Reading, Penn. in September of 2021, according to Sgt. N. Epolito with the Reading Police Department. “The arrest was made with the assistance of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division after we obtained information regarding his whereabouts.”
