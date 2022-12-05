A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting another man with a golf club.
When Killeen police arrived at an apartment on Wednesday, they could hear someone “screaming in pain inside,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Willie David Gray’s arrest. “Officers (saw) a blood trail leading to the bed where the male victim was. (He) was grimacing, in obvious pain, and holding a towel over his arm.”
When the man removed the towel, officers saw “an obvious open wound” to his arm.
“The victim’s arm was deformed and curved in a way that it was clear the bone was broken,” according to the affidavit. “The victim advised that he left the residence and was walking with his bicycle when he was approached by a (man) who started swinging a golf club at him.”
Police said that Gray took the man’s bicycle following the attack.
“The victim was (taken) to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Approximately a week after the incident, the victim saw (the suspect) and (he) started laughing, asked the victim if he remembered him and asked how his arm felt.”
According to the affidavit, Gray, 56, was identified from a photo lineup by the reported victim and another witness, who said he “used to live above her at the apartment complex.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at $100,000. On Monday, Gray was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
In a separate case, Spencer Jermaine Harden, 48, was charged with unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
During a traffic stop on Thursday, an officer “asked Harden to get out of the vehicle so they could speak,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Harden initially refused to get out of the vehicle. (He) eventually got out of the vehicle and was being patted down when he reached back into the vehicle without permission from the officer.”
That’s when the officer heard a “metal clang.”
“The officers ... then drew their weapons, and Harden ran from the scene,” the affidavit shows. “Harden was eventually ... taken into custody. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found two handguns in a red bag in the front passenger floorboard.”
According to the affidavit, Harden was convicted in August 2009 in 27th Judicial District Court in Bell County for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Johnson set his bond at $25,000. On Monday, he was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
