police

A Killeen police vehicle blocks off the 4200 block of Corinne Drive in Killeen Friday morning.

 Monique Brand | Herald Staff Writer

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot during a burglary attempt in southwest Killeen on Friday morning, police said.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Corrine Drive on a burglary call at 9:50 a.m. While officers were en route they were told that shots were fired.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

Locations

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.