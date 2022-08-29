police

A man was charged with sexual assault after allegedly attacking another man at a New Year’s Day party in Killeen.

“Suspect and victim had been celebrating New Year’s Eve with mutual friends in Austin and then traveled to the suspect’s home to continue celebrating,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Jackson Inderyas’s arrest. “Victim agreed to go to the suspect’s room where they began (consensual) kissing. Victim was no longer interested in any further contact and left the room to return to the party.”

