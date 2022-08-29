A man was charged with sexual assault after allegedly attacking another man at a New Year’s Day party in Killeen.
“Suspect and victim had been celebrating New Year’s Eve with mutual friends in Austin and then traveled to the suspect’s home to continue celebrating,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Jackson Inderyas’s arrest. “Victim agreed to go to the suspect’s room where they began (consensual) kissing. Victim was no longer interested in any further contact and left the room to return to the party.”
Several hours later, the two went back to the room, according to the affidavit.
“Suspect became physical and began trying to force the victim to perform (a sex act). The victim verbally refused and struggled with the suspect.”
That’s when the suspect allegedly “ripped” the victim’s nose ring out and “remained on top of victim despite victim telling the suspect to stop. Suspect then removed the victim’s pants ... (and) victim continued to tell the suspect to stop.”
Eventually, according to the affidavit, the alleged victim kicked Inderyas off of him and hit him in the face. Witnesses told Killeen police they heard “slapping,” “punching” and “smacking” sounds followed by yelling.
“Several days after the incident, the victim ran into the suspect at a bar in Harker Heights and the suspect ‘shoulder checked’ the victim while walking by,” according to the affidavit. “In late February 2022, the suspect was given an opportunity to provide a statement to Army CID investigators and chose to invoke his right to having counsel present. The interview was then terminated.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at $100,000. On Monday, Inderyas, 25, was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
In other arraignments, Johnson set bond at $20,000 for Selena Marie Morgan, 29, after she was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. On Monday, she was still listed in the Bell County Jail.
