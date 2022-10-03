Antonio Bernard Heath

A man charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s brother shot him in the neck during an argument, according to the probable-cause affidavit for Antonio Bernard Heath’s arrest.

Killeen police said they found the woman “doing chest compressions” on Denzell Jordan at a house in the 600 block of Leo Lane after he was reportedly shot on Thursday.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

