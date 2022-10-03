A man charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s brother shot him in the neck during an argument, according to the probable-cause affidavit for Antonio Bernard Heath’s arrest.
Killeen police said they found the woman “doing chest compressions” on Denzell Jordan at a house in the 600 block of Leo Lane after he was reportedly shot on Thursday.
“He had arrived at her home in a state of intoxication, and she let him sleep on the couch,” according to the affidavit. “At some point in the night, Jordan opened the door to (his sister’s) bedroom and began physically fighting with (her).”
That’s when the woman threw “random bottles” at him.
“Antonio Bernard Heath then ... shot Jordan. Photos were taken of (the woman) on scene even though no injuries were visible to officers. While EMS medical tried to perform lifesaving measures on Jordan, officers would advise that they observed Jordan to have what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his neck.”
Later, Killeen police said, the woman told them that after a fight, they “disengaged and were only verbally arguing when (she) heard a gunshot and noticed Heath was holding the rifle that was under her bed. (Her) son ... told officers that while he was walking out of his room towards his mother’s room, he (saw) Heath shoot Jordan.”
According to the affidavit, Heath, 40, told officers “hours later” that “he got up to stop Jordan and (his girlfriend) from fighting, grabbed the gun, gestured the rifle at Jordan and then the gun went off. Heath described holding the barrel downwards, but Heath is 6 (feet) tall, and Jordan was 6 (feet) 2 inches and the wound Jordan sustained was in his neck. Heath had no explanation for how that could have happened.”
Heath also told police he left the house “because he was scared” and hid the gun in a field.
He was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and tampering with physical evidence. He was also arrested on misdemeanor warrants for possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.
On Monday, he was listed in the Bell County Jail on a combined $1,116,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
In separate cases, Jennifer Erin Naing, 46, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon after she allegedly threatened a man at a house in the 500 block of Valley Road.
“Officers spoke to ... a resident of the address who (said) that Jennifer Naing had gone into the kitchen and (gotten) a steak knife,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for her arrest. “(He) said he followed her as she was stepping out to a patio area. Due to recent threats and behavior by the suspect, (he) advised her asked Jennifer Naing what she was doing with the knife.”
That’s when Naing “lunged at him with the knife as if she was going to stab him. He was able to close the door and lock it. He said he heard pounding on that door that sounded like she was striking the door with the knife. (He) said he believed she was trying to break in (and that) he was in fear for his life.”
In the affidavit, officers said they found the steak knife in the yard, and that the back door had “multiple markings and indentations consistent with someone stabbing at a door.” Police said they found Naing “sitting in a patio chair without any clothing.”
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at $75,000. She was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday.
Cooke set bond at $50,000 for Manuel Alejandro Reyes-Orona after he was charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest, a man “reported that someone had entered his garage and taken his new neon-green Ryobi power washer” in the 2100 block of Golden Eagle Drive.
“The security footage from (the) house showed a man walking away ... while carrying a neon-green power washer and loading (it) into the backseat of a silver 2014 Chevrolet Sonic hatchback. Later that same day, (Reyes-Orona), entered EZ Pawn with a neon-green power washer, which was still dripping water as though it had been recently used. (He) successfully pawned the power washer.”
Several days later, a Killeen detective found Reyes-Orona at a different pawn shop “attempting to pawn a lawn mower that had been reported stolen from a garage.”
Reyes-Orona was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for theft, and bond was set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.