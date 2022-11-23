Mall

The Killeen Mal, located on South W.S. Young Drive, was the site of a stabbing Tuesday night.

 File photo

Police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing at the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.

According to the Killeen Police Department Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the local shopping mall in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive in reference to a stabbing victim. Police have detained a suspect and the victim, a man, was taken to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.

