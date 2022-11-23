Police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing at the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
According to the Killeen Police Department Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the local shopping mall in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive in reference to a stabbing victim. Police have detained a suspect and the victim, a man, was taken to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.
The stabbing occurred about 8 p.m., and was an “isolated incident,” according to KPD. The mall normally stays open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday nights.
According to police, the suspect was taken to the Killeen City Jail. They have not released the name of either the victim or the suspect.
“The investigation is active and there is no additional information at this time,” according to an email from KPD Thursday.
Police initially said the person who was stabbed was a woman, but later changed that to say the victim was a man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.