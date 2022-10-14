A man was arrested in Killeen recently after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in her bed.
Officers met with a woman, “who reported that she was asleep in her residence when she awoke to find the suspect, Christopher Lee Bradburry, in her bed,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. The woman said that “the suspected demanded oral sex and sexual intercourse, which she did not perform.”
During the incident, Bradburry “displayed a knife,” the court record shows.
“(She) stated that she convinced the suspect to let her leave and she called the police. Police entered the residence and located the suspect inside. (He) was apparently intoxicated on an unknown substance.”
Bradburry, 36, was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.
The alleged victim said “she did not give the suspect consent to enter the home or her bedroom,” according to the affidavit. “Officers spoke with (her) mother, who stated that she also did not give the suspect consent to enter the home and was not aware he was in the home until officers arrived.”
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Bradburry’s combined bond at $118,000 on the habitation charge, two counts of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and failure to identify.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
Two men, Thomas Glynn Hill, 62, and Earnest Nichols, 67, were charged with deadly conduct discharging firearm following a reported “longstanding dispute” over a property line.
On Oct. 5, officers “received an account of events from all involved parties and watched surveillance video captured by cameras on each residence,” according to court records. “Officers determined that a fence dividing the two properties had been removed and damaged by Nichols or workers that he employed. (Hill) arrived home and observed the damage and became upset.”
That’s when the men “engaged in a heated ... disagreement. Nichols’ son “arrived home and interjected himself between the two men in an attempt to de-escalate the argument. (Hill) retrieved a shotgun from his garage and waved the shotgun around and pointed it at Nichols multiple times.”
According to court records, Nichols retreated into his own garage and (Hill) continued “pacing and shouting while holding the shotgun in his own driveway. Nichols then fired two shots from his garage in the direction of (Hill) and (Hill) returned fire with two shots from his shotgun in the direction of Nichols.”
Nichols’ son, according to police, was between the two men “still trying to calm the situation.”
Johnson set bond at $35,000 for Nichols and $60,000 for Hill. Neither was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
In a separate case, Jason Keola Aquino, 39, was charged with assault against public servant following an alleged confrontation with Killeen police on Oct. 11.
Responding to a disturbance call in the 6000 block of Marble Drive, police found a man “in the backyard yelling and it sounded like he assaulted someone,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Dispatch advised there (were) prior incidents at this location involving a male with PTSD, possibly with a firearm.”
One of the officers identified himself as “Killeen police,” and Aquino said, “I don’t give a f---. As the officers called out for Aquino to stop yelling and calm down so they could figure things out, Aquino approached the fence and punched a fence plank, causing the plank to ... hit (an officer) square in the head causing pain and a visible knot to his forehead.”
Police said they followed Aquino into his house to take him into custody.
Johnson set his bond at $100,000. On Friday, he was listed in the Bell County Jail.
(1) comment
KILLeen has no clue.
...
...
KILLeen knows NOT what to do.
...
...
Maniacs killing innocent citizens with firey glee.
...
...
Freaks and perverts tryin' to kill you in your home, if you don't let them do the nasty, while having their evil way with you!!!
...
...
KILLeen leaders don't care a tiny bit, they're too busy beggin' and tryna tax N SPIN what did with them temptin' gubmint funds!!!
