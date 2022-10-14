A man was arrested in Killeen recently after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in her bed.

Officers met with a woman, “who reported that she was asleep in her residence when she awoke to find the suspect, Christopher Lee Bradburry, in her bed,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. The woman said that “the suspected demanded oral sex and sexual intercourse, which she did not perform.”

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

KILLeen has no clue.

...

...

KILLeen knows NOT what to do.

...

...

Maniacs killing innocent citizens with firey glee.

...

...

Freaks and perverts tryin' to kill you in your home, if you don't let them do the nasty, while having their evil way with you!!!

...

...

KILLeen leaders don't care a tiny bit, they're too busy beggin' and tryna tax N SPIN what did with them temptin' gubmint funds!!!

