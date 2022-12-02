Kara Davenport

Kara Davenport

 Courtesy Photo

Shortly after receiving a call of a missing child recently, Gatesville police say the toddler was found near Copperas Cove in a ditch along a “heavily driven roadway” with temperatures under 50 degrees.

A passerby driving on Farm-to-Market Road 116 between Gatesville and Copperas Cove on Nov. 22 found the child, who is 1 year old, near Perryman Creek Road, police said in an arrest affidavit. Medics took the child to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.

