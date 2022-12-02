Shortly after receiving a call of a missing child recently, Gatesville police say the toddler was found near Copperas Cove in a ditch along a “heavily driven roadway” with temperatures under 50 degrees.
A passerby driving on Farm-to-Market Road 116 between Gatesville and Copperas Cove on Nov. 22 found the child, who is 1 year old, near Perryman Creek Road, police said in an arrest affidavit. Medics took the child to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
According to police, the location the baby was found is approximately 18 miles from the location where the mother, whom police identified as Kara Davenport, said it went missing in Gatesville while she was pumping gasoline.
Police interviewed Davenport, when she gave a conflicting account of events to what she told police earlier that day, according to the affidavit.
Police said Davenport admitted to being on FM 116 “just past Pidcoke,” near where the child was found.
“The mother had no explanation of how her one year old child ended up on the side of the road in a ditch,” police said in the affidavit.
Police arrested Davenport at Coryell Health in Gatesville after she was told to speak with Child Protective Services officials there.
Davenport was arraigned Nov. 23 on a charge of abandon/endangering a child. Her bond was set at $50,000. Police did not specify the justice of the peace who arraigned her nor did they provide a status of who has control of the child.
