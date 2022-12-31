Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:41 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of North Eighth Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:41 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:10 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Abandon a motor vehicle was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of John Chisholm Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Rampart Loop.
Shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 7:52 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Rainforest Lane.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:04 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West C Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Donegal Bay Court.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 1:48 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue A.
Fraud was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:56 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Police reports for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were not available Saturday.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.