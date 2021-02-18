Police not offering rides to city shelters

The Killeen Police Department is not offering residents a ride to area warming shelters, as was reported in a story on kdhnews.com Wednesday.
“We cannot provide transportation to the shelter as our officers are responding to emergency calls,” said a posting on KPD’s Facebook page.
There are two warming centers currently in the city. One is located at the Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, and the second is located at the Liberty Christian Center Gym, 4107 Westcliff Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.