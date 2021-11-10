The Nolanville Police Department has confirmed the death of a Killeen man following a car accident on South Central Texas Expressway on Tuesday evening.
Nolanville police responded to a call about an accident on eastbound Interstate 14 at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, police said, after it was reported that a vehicle was seen “going off the roadway” and landed in Nolan Creek.
According to police, a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a black 2021 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on South Central Texas Expressway and “may have been driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a guardrail and lost control of his vehicle.”
“The vehicle then came to a rest on the west side of Nolan Creek,” police said. “The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.”
Dean Haniff, 32, of Killeen was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday.
The investigation into Tuesday’s accident is ongoing, police said Wednesday.
