The person of interest whom Killeen police were looking for in connection to the fatal Fairview Drive shooting on Monday has been identified, police said Friday evening.
"This individual has been identified and is cooperating with detectives," said Cmdr. Ronnie Supak of the Killeen Police Department.
Police released photos of the person earlier Friday and said he was wanted for questioning about the shooting of 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton.
The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.
Hampton succumbed Wednesday to injuries he sustained in the shooting. Bell County Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield pronounced him dead at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Police continue to investigate the shooting, and more information will be released when it is available.
