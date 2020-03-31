Multiple Killeen police officers responded near the intersection of Baldwin Loop and KBS Court in central Killeen Tuesday.
One officer on scene said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. At least one male was detained on scene near the intersection. It is unknown if any individuals were arrested or if they will be charged with a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.