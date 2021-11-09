KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:23 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Stephen Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gilmer Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Public lewdness was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 25th Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 25th Street.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Truman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 3:52 p.m. in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:33 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of US Highway 183.
Assault was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street,
A disturbance was reported at 5:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Western Avenue.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
