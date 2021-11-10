Local crime report for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker heights and Lampasas
KILLEEN
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Garrison Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bresmer Road.
- A violation of magistrate orders was reported at noon in the 1900 block of Elkins Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
- An accident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
- Assault by threat was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney lane.
- An arrest was made at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive for suspicion of assault.
- Theft was reported at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lindsey Drive.
- Public lewdness was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Credit card fraud was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Chestnut Street and First Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
- Shots fired was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
- Fraud was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5;17 p.m. Tuesday on East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of harassment.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.