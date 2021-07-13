Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the vicinity of Alexander Street and Stewart Street.
Failure to identify, not a fugitive, was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2400 block of Gallop Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4200 block of Tidal Wave Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:42 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Ferndale Drive and Leader Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Chantz Drive and Teal Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mona Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:18 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Dipmle Street and West K Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 3 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4:02 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Forgery was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 46th Street.
No driver’s license was reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:23 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of North Gilmer Street and West Church Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of East Sprott Avenue and North Eighth Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:23 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 4:31 a.m. Monday in the 20 block of Cedar Grove Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency call.
Abandon/endanger child, imminent danger, was reported at 4:31 a.m. Monday in the 20 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:17 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of East Avenue D and South Second Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft were reported at 9:09 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:47 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Heights drive on suspicion of theft.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lancelot Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fraud was reported at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Hackberry Street.
