CRIME graphic

Area police reports indicated:

KILLEEN

Criminal warrant arrest served for another agency reported at midnight Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Failure to signal turn reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Hooten and Rancier Streets.

Burglary of habitation, forced entry reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Garland Drive

Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Rancier Avenue.

Theft reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4 pm. Friday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.

Robbery reported at 5:03 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Assault by contact reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Alexander Street.

Theft reported at 7:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

Public intoxication reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.

Interference with child custody reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Jefferis Avenue.

Criminal trespass reported at 9;49 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.

COPPERAS COVE

No report available.

HARKER HEIGHTS

No report available.

LAMPASAS

Disturbance reported at 12:48 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of White Street.

Assault reported at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.

Suspicious vehicle reported at 8:21 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.

Suspicious activity reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.

Arrest reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.

Possession of controlled substance reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Hwy 281.

Accident reported at 3:31 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Highway 281.

Disturbance reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.

Accident reported at 4:59 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.

Shots fired reported at 5:48 p.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.

Reckless driver reported at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Avenue F.

Reckless driver reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.

Assault reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Plum Street.

Noise disturbance reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.

Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease

