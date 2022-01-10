Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas
Killeen
Killeen police reports were not available Monday afternoon.
Copperas Cove
Theft under $2,500 was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
An arrest was made at 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
An arrest was made at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:37 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Theft under $100 was reported at 2:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mattie Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
Theft under $2,500 was reported at 2:06 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at 1:09 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of S. U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:56 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Compiled by Lauren Dodd.
For more crime news visit kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.