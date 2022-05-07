Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Assault causing a bodily injury reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North 12th Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Assault by contact reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Phyllis Drive and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief reported at noon Friday in the 3300 block of Lynn Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of White Avenue.
Criminal trespassing reported at 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Schulze Drive.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 2:07 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Assault reported at 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Protective order violation reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Criminal mischief reported at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct reported at 10:49 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment reported at 1:37 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
