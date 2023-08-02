Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the area of Harris Avenue and North 18th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Thayer Drive.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Continental Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Lain Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Hemlock Drive.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Turner Avenue.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1 - less than 1 gram, was reported at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and Worth Street.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
A welfare check was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Hogan Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Merganser Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South Second and Clements Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North 13th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, safekeeping, was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest on warrants for driving with invalid license was reported at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, group 1 - under 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, agency assist, failure to appear was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An aggravated robbery was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Valley Lane.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
An arrest on warrants for burglary, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, harassment of a public servant was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
Harassment was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on Snell Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest on warrant for driving with invalid license was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
A prowler was reported at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.