Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Failure to stop and give information/attended vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Interstate Highway 14 and Trimmier Road.
Theft, possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 3:48 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:05 a.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Eighth Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 9:17 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of James Loop.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of East A Avenue and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Willow Springs Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Saturday in the 5200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Windward Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Robinette Road and West Elms Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Cambridge Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the area of North College Street and West Young Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information/attended vehicle was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:19 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for violation of protection order was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Second Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:37 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 11:05 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
An accident was reported at 4:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
