Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A theft, misdemeanor was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of 10th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2 was reported at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft, misdemeanor was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Cantabrian Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Katy Creek Lane.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Jana Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest for speeding was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
An unattended death was reported at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Veteran’s Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 90 block of Karen Sue Circle.
A theft of service was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for no driver’s license was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for tampering/fabricating evidence, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Fraudulent use of a debit/credit card was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
Shots fired was reported at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West First Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday on Hillcrest Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue E.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
