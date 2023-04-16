Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 6000 block of Shamrock Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 Saturday in the 6000 block of Shamrock Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:03 Saturday in the 1400 block of Garnet Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Foxglove Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:01 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of South Clear Creek Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:07 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Raymond Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Shawn Drive.
An assault was reported at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
An assault of a public servant was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Jim Avenue.
An assault on a family member was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Granite Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:22 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Jim Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 3:44 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:31 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Casbeer Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Third Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Avenue G.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An assault was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.