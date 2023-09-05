Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Monday in the 2700 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 300 block of Carter Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Monday in the intersection of East G Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:51 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Possession of a controlled substance from group 1, under 1 gram, was reported at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Green Avenue and North 10th Street.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
An assault was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the area of North Second Street and West Green Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance from group 1, less than 1 gram, was reported at 1:51 p.m. in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Doris Road.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 2:53 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Rockwall Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Bolivar Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Gemini Lane.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Woodrow Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A theft was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:06 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Clovis Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Bowen Avenue.
A theft of a firearm, burglary of a building was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Renee Street.
Delivery of marijuana, over 1/4 ounce, was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify was reported at 3:58 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Freedom Lane.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, agency assist on warrants for failure to appear on driving while intoxicated offense was reported at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a habitation, safekeeping was reported at 11:34 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
An agency assisted arrest for assault of a family member was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury, indecency with a child, assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:08 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 6:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Ashley Drive.
Found property was reported at 7:03 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest on possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Isabell Drive.
An arrest for exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled/person was reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Letzke Circle.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, subsequent, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:56 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and U.S. Highway 190 Bypass.
An assault, family violence, emergency medical detention, welfare check was reported at 7:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
An animal bite was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:06 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North First Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention, purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Sparrow Trail.
A welfare check was reported at 4:06 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest on public intoxication was reported at 4:16 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on possession of a controlled substance from group 1, under 1 gram, agency assisted arrest for driving with invalid license (previous convictions) was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:57 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 7:34 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue F.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:19 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:01 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Jacob Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, emergency medical detention was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
An arrest for criminal mischief, evading arrest/detention, agency assist on motion to revoke, publish/threatening to publish intimate visual material, a motion to revoke continuous violence against the family was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:01 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue F.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Bee Creek Loop.
An arrest on possession of a controlled substance from group 1, over 4 grams, under 400 grams, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault, injury to a child, was reported at 8:58 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stonewall Ridge.
A forgery to defraud or harm another person was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving without a license, failure to stop, outstanding warrants was reported at 10:27 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bee Line Lane.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for theft, failure to appear, agency assisted arrest was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for failure to appear was reported at 9:19 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 3:33 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Rain Dance Loop.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ronald Drive.
Found property was reported at 5:48 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Roy Reynolds Drive.
A runaway was reported at 9:08 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lone Shadow Drive.
Found property was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A runaway was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An arrest for failure to appear on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 8:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
An arrest for an assault causing bodily injury, family violence, criminal trespassing, interference with child custody was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of E Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
A theft was reported at 6:03 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of College Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:23 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:27 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
