Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of White Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Liberty Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of White Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Coach Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor not specifically classified, was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Raven Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 5:31 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Bridle Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Hilliard Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
A theft from a person was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North College Street.
No seat belt was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of Illinois Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An arrest on Texas Parole Division Warrant for aggravated robbery, possession with intent to deliver was reported at 1:03 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:23 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
Harassment was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday on North Highway 183.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
