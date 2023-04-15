Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at midnight Friday in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Windward Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Dustin Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:49 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Friday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Turtle Creek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Edgefield Street and Tallwood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Amethyst Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Foxglove Lane.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Jerome Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Elkins Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 10:28 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:29 a.m. Friday on Park Lane.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:01 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest on warrants for failure to yield right of way and no driver’s license was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Walnut.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road 580 West.
An arrest on warrants for no driver’s license and speeding was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.