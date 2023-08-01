Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Monday in the 12600 block of Oakalla Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:07 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Golden Gate Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:54 a.m. Monday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Interstate 14.
Disorderly conduct, affray was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
A pedestrian walking on roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Blair Street and West D Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
No seat belt was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the area of Lee Drive and South 10th Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Viewcrest Drive.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Timberline Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:08 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the area of North Twin Creek Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evidence of financial responsibility, operation of a motor vehicle with expired license plate was reported at 7:23 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding, expired registration was reported at 7:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 3:06 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
A runaway return was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Veteran’s Avenue.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at midnight Monday in the 5500 block of Interstate 14.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An agency assisted recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday on Snell Drive.
An assault was reported at 11:16 a.m. Monday on Snell Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Fourth Street and Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Third Street.
