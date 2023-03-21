Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Lohse Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:26 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of East Central Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Kingwood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Uvalde Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 26th Street.
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 18th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:43 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Latigo Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Shoplifting theft was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:28 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Hitchrock Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Poage Avenue.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An arrest for tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana under 4 ounces was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 5:38 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Janelle Drive.
A violation of a protection order was reported at 8:49 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
Injury to a child was reported at 9:33 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespassing of a habitation, criminal mischief was reported at 12:52 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
An assault on a family member was reported at 3:01 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
A robbery was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Urbantke Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on warrant for failure to appear was reported at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury was reported at 7:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:23 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Campbell Street.
An accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
Fraud was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A noise complaint was reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.