Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Stagecoach Road.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 3:59 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Primrose Lane.
A theft was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, less than 1 gram was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 12th Street.
Criminal mischief, class C was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive.
Unlawfully possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Oliver Loving Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Waterford Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West D Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Madison Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A theft, value $750-$2,500, was reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Bobby Lou Lane.
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A runaway was reported at 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:38 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Ash Street.
A welfare check was reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
A runaway was reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 8:41 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
An agency assisted arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South First Street.
Displaying wrong, fictitious, altered, obscured license plate was reported at 3:59 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assisted arrest for failure to appear, failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information was reported at 4:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 4:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:22 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
An agency assist was reported at 10:51 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
A suicide was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
An unattended death was reported at 5:42 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Yucca Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Robertson Avenue and East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 9:16 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
An unattended death was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
An agency assisted arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open investigation was reported at 4:04 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 4:28 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Found property was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle, displaying fictitious license plate was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market 116.
A welfare check was reported at 12:09 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An agency assist was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:42 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft of a license plate and catalytic converter was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Frontier Trail.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Frontier Trail.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft, class C, was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An agency assisted arrest for theft was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest on warrant for speeding, failure to appear, no drivers license, no seat belt was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 8:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, failure to provide financial responsibility and another warrant for failure to appear and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 7:19 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
An accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Race Street.
An assault was reported at 10:57 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
