Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Mustang Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Brook Haven Circle.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft, bicycle, was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Support Avenue, Fort Cavazos.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in the area of Collins Avenue and Trimmier Road
COPPERAS COVE
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 4:54 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a firearm, safekeeping was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Lindsey Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Failure to register as a sex offender was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
A theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
An accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Friday in the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Benjamin Circle.
An assault by threat, assault by contact was reported at 6:17 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, warrants for driving with invalid license, speeding in a construction zone was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:39 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Summers Road and West Avenue B.
Making a firearm accessible to a child, deadly conduct was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Found property was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol in excess of .15 was reported at 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 90 block of Karen Sue Circle.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia, credit/debit card abuse was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 190 Bypass.
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 8:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:36 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Blanket Drive
Found property was reported at 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 2:46 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Gasisco Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 5:41 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on outstanding warrants, agency assist was reported at 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest on outstanding warrants from Hamilton County was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Red Cloud Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mountain View Drive.
An assault was reported at noon Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Shots fired, deadly conduct was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Mary Joe.
Publishing/treat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tanner Lane.
An arrest for the possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Shots fired, deadly conduct was reported at midnight Sunday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:06 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
An aggravated assault, family violence was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Stonehenge Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:58 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday on Hillcrest Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 9:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A grass fire was reported at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
