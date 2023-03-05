Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated robbery with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Wales Drive.
A theft was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9:02 a.m. Saturday in the area of Andover Drive and West jasper Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday in the area of Creekside Drive and South Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the area of Brook Drive and South 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:59 p.m. Saturday in the area of Priest Drive and South Second Street.
A theft was reported at 4:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Carrie Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:44 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop an attended vehicle was reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of 16th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 2:16 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:39 p.m. Saturday on Wolfe Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:44 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 11:13 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
