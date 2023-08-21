Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1400 block of East Vardeman Avenue.
A city warrant for other agency was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Winchester Drive.
Fleeing a police officer was reported at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Robinette Road and West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Purser Drive.
Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 3:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Attas Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Griffith Loop.
Cutting across private property to make a turn was reported at noon Sunday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor, was reported at noon Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Savage Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the jail at 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Hacienda Drive.
Possession, sale, delivery, distribution, manufacture of prohibited substances was reported at 7:33 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Silent or abusive calls to 9-1-1 service was reported at 8;40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent stop, was reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for invalid driver’s license, expired registration, no license plates, no registration sticker, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display driver’s license, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying illegal wrong/altered registration, former warrants was reported at 1:33 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:57 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
An arrest on warrant for making a firearm accessible to a minor was reported at 5:52 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
An arrest on warrants for property theft, agency assist, no driver’s license was reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
An arrest on possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A theft was reported at 6:55 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, open container was reported at 2:43 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
A theft of property was reported at 9:10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An agency assist for Fort Cavazos Criminal Investigation Division was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
A theft of property was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 1, over 4 less than 200 grams, possession of paraphernalia, agency assist on motion to revoke for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Mountain Avenue.
An arrest on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, group 1, over 4 less than 200 grams was reported at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Mountain Avenue.
Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building, evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, subsequent, was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
Safekeeping was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:26 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:36 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An agency assist on a warrant was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
An escort on a failure to appear suspect was reported at 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrant was reporte at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
An arrest for theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, display of expired license plates, driving with invalid license was reported at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
A stolen license plate was reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Terra Cotta Court.
An agency assist on stolen property from another agency was recovered and reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Bee Line Lane.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to stop at a stop sign was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Warriors Path.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
A theft was reported at 5:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
