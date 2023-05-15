Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Florence Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 10th Street and West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:57 a.m. Sunday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Schorn Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North College Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:34 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wolf Street.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:09 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Kylie Circle.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Lance Loop.
Failure to stop and attend vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Grey Fox Trail.
An assault was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of Edgefield Street and John Haedge Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Graffiti was reported at 8:31 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
A welfare check was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Castroville Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Avenue D and Wolfe Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram in a drug-free zone was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A theft was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Constitution Drive and Old Copperas Cove Road.
Fraudulent use/possession of credit/debit card was reported at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assisted arrest for motion to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 11:17 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Harassment was reported at 9:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West U.S. Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South First Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An accident was reported at 6:32 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A theft, minor in possession of tobacco, minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams was reported at 11:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:29 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Big Divide Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
An assault, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
Welfare check was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South First Street.
An agency assist arrest for motion to adjudicate, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify, disorderly conduct was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Dillon Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Sublett Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Silver Creek Drive.
An arrest for possession of an inhalant with the intent to ingest a volatile chemical was reported at 3:47 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Pan American.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:31 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An agency assist arrest on outstanding warrants for expired license plates, failure to appear, cruelty to non-livestock animal, invalid license, failure to provide financial responsibility was reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 3:46 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A burglary was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for failure to appear was reported at 3:13 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on warrants for speeding in a school zone, failure to appear was reported at 6:29 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A fire with hazardous materials was reported at 8:58 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:55 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
A theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:21 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
