KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of Kimberly Lane.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 12:59 a.m. Saturday in the area of Oak Hill Drive and Young Circle.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Failure to identify not a fugitive was reported at 1:58 a.m. Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the area of Foster Lane and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:24 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Poage Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Kingwood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving with illegal license status was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Farm to Market Road 440.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:04 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
A noise disturbance was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Loud music was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A parking complaint was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
A parking complaint was reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of South Highway 183.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Elm Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
