Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor not specifically classified, was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Trey Lane.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Birdcreek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 210 block of Bald Eagle Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Grand Terrace Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Gilmer Avenue.
Violation of a city ordinance was reported at 6:36 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:57 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Hunt Circle.
An assault was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of 46th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hammond Drive and Madison Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:52 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Sydney Harbour Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Moonstone Drive.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Elms Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Foxglove Lane.
An assault of a family member was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Viewcrest Drive.
An assault of a family member was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of John Haedge Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Safekeeping was reported at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assistance, was reported at 2:42 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2:42 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in group 1 (over 4 but under 200 grams) was reported at 2:42 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Reckless damage was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
A general information report was taken at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Forced entry was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco, minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Joes Road.
Agency assistance was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 10:56 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
An arrest for obstruction or retaliation, tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair, harassment of a public servant, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest or transport was reported at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:08 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Summers Road.
Fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing was reported at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 1700 block of Neff Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A general information report was taken at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
Forced entry was reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Janelle Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 8:23 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business highway 190.
An arrest for speeding in a construction zone was reported at 9:08 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An open investigation was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Del Mar Drive.
Found property was reported at 2:03 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, under 4 grams, possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams was reported at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
A welfare check was reported at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 90 block of Karen Sue Circle.
A theft was reported at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams and under 1 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North First Street.
An unattended death was reported at 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Pleasant Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sierra Court.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assist was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A curfew violation was reported at 1:02 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
A theft report was taken at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Frontier Trail.
An arrest for evading arrest was reported at 2:04 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, theft, failure to appear was reported at 5:22 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Loop 121.
An arrest for violating a promise to appear, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying a fictitious license plate was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An assault of a family member, causing bodily injury was reported at 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on warrants for expired license plates, failure to appear, no drivers license was reported at 4:54 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 9:02 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 183.
An arrest for public intoxication, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:54 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest on warrants for failure to appear, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, was reported at 6:41 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of College Street.
A theft was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Race Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for consumption of alcohol by a minor was reported at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
An arrest for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.