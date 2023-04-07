Area police reports indicated:
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 8:01 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Assault was reported at 11:08 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 2:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious act was reported at 5:02 p.m. in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:39 p.m. on Park Lane.
Police reports for Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove police departments were not available on Friday.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
