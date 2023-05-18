Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old FM 440.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Elms Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Green Avenue.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Carter Street.
Possession drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday in Bellaire Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Blueduck Drive.
Fraudulent destruction removal, concealment of writing was reported at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Terroristic threat was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in Summers Road.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday in White Wing Circle.
Accident was reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Courtney Lane.
Minor in possession was reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Sexual assault was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Oakwood Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Spring Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
