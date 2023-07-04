Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Garnet Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Boxelder Trail.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:34 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Watercrest Road and Willow Springs Road.
Disorderly conduct, affray, was reported at 4:35 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Fabianna Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 8:39 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Interference with child custody was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Rowdy Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive.
Assault of a family member by impeding breathing or circulation was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Seabiscuit Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:16 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:03 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Leisha Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:05 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated robbery with other dangerous weapon — individual — was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Places weapons prohibited was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Mclean Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:56 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Sixth Street for a Travis County Warrant on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Fireworks was reported at 10:21 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:47 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.