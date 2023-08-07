Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Haven Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Redondo Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 2:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Galaxy Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the area of Stringer Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Terroristic threat was reported at 9:11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 10:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1 more then 1 gram but less than 4 grams was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the area of Florence Road and West Jasper Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 12:37 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:55 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 8:58 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
An accident was reported at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Summers Road and Sunflower Trail.
A welfare check was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business highway 190:
A welfare check was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, subsequent, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
An arrest for violation of bond/protective order, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, agency assist was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for manufacture with the intent to delivery a controlled substance, group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, group 1 under 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
A welfare check was reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of North 17th Street and West Avenue D.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Minnie J. Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
A welfare check was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
An agency assist for possession of a controlled substance, group 2, 1 to 4 grams. minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:19 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest for failure to provide shelter for dogs, theft of property was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of North First Street and Highway 9.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 11:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest for assault by threat, resisting arrest/search or transport, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, affidavit of surety to surrender principal, possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assisted arrest was reported, motion to revoke bond for assault on a family member was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, credit/debit card abuse, theft of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention, failure to identify, criminal mischief was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Theft, fraudulent use of identifying information, fraudulent possession of identifying information was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, over 2 ounces, was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for theft was reported at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A missing person was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on Hillcrest Drive.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:19 p.m. Sunday.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:07 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
