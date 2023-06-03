Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Aggravated assault was reported at midnight. Friday in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Friday in the 4200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana 4 ounces was reported at 2:38 a.m. Friday in East G Avenue.
- City warrant for other agency was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday in East G Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 7:42 a.m. Friday in East Church Avenue.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Oak Hill Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Gray Street.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:08 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Gus Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday in Cardinal Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Swope Drive.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Bobby Lee Drive.
- False report to peace officer was reported at 4;59 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
- Fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in South Fort Hood Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Denia Circle.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:33 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce.
- Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 8:36 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Collins Avenue.
- Assault family member, impede circulation was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Lakecrest Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Margarita Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
- The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
- Structure fire was reported at 6:26 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:49 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Howr Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:58 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:04 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday in Castleberry Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:21 p.m. Friday in Goldman Lane.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.