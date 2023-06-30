Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- An assault of family member was reported at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Bridgewood Drive.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:07 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 10th Street.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 1:57 p.m. Thursday in East Interstate 14.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Polk Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Cambridge Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Sydney Harbour Court.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 10:03 p.m. Thursday on Atkinson Avenue.
- Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 11:36 p.m. Thursday on East Rancier Avenue.
- COPPERAS COVE
- An accident was reported at 1:44 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway190.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Ashley Drive and Summers Road.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- General information was reported at 4:11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
- An accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the intersection was reported at North Main Street and East Avenue B.
- An accident was reported at 6:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 7:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Morrow Dive.
- A violation of protective order was reported at 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- Public intoxication was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Failure to submit proof of rabies vaccination was reported at 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
LAMPASAS
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Highway 281.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:06 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious act was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Runaway was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Dawns Peak.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:52 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Second Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious act was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
