Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief, under $1,500, was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
No drivers license was reported at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and Lisa Lane.
An assault of a family member was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Zinnia Court.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Jerry Road.
Disorderly conduct, abusive/indecent/profane language was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 16th Street.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Terrace Drive.
A bomb hoax was reported at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate was reported at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2 less than 2 ounces, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, Possession of drug paraphernalia, open container was reported at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Graffiti was reported at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An arrest on warrant for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
An agency assist was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 1 4-200 grams was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bluffdale Drive.
An agency assisted arrest for motion to revoke for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
A welfare check was reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest for obstructed view through windshield, driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist was reported at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication, failure to appear was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, under 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, was reported at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
A theft was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Spring Street
An assault was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
A runaway was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Summer Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of College Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.