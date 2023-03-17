Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:27 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving without lights was reported at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Second Street and West Green Avenue.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:33 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Temora Loop.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Aggravated robbery with other dangerous weapon was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Tarrant County Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Deek Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Deloris Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
Cruelty to a non-livestock animal was reported at 1:38 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:56 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Cruelty to a non-livestock animal was reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:57 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:41 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Amy Lane.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Diana Loop.
Lampasas
Domestic disturbance was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday on Park Lane.
Harassment was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday on Park Lane.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:18 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 8:44 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:44 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.