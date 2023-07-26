Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2800 block of Clear Creek Road.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Elms Road.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Displaying license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Sutton Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Loma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Massey Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An unattended death was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Leonard Street.
A vehicle theft was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Little Street.
A vehicle burglary was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Found property was reported at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Barber Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Old Copperas Cove Road.
Exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled was reported at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Found property was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Phyllis Drive and Randa Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Brittney Way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, fictitious license plate, failure to appear, driving with invalid license, defective or no white light on front of bicycle or moped at night, no seat belt was reported at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday on South Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
