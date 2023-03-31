Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of habitation was reported Thursday at 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Discharge of firearm in city limits was reported Thursday at 1:29 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Kathey Drive.
Burglary of building was reported Thursday at 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Thursday at 9:43 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harassment by phone was reported Thursday at 11 a.m. in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Curry Drive.
Arrest warrant was reported Thursday at 2:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ferndale Drive.
Shoplifting was reported Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Thursday at 6:54 p.m. in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 10:12 p.m. in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported Thursday at 6:11 a.m. at the intersection of Bonnie Lane and Dryden Avenue.
Found property was reported Thursday at 8:52 a.m. in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported Thursday at 9:16 a.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported Thursday at 9:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported Thursday at 10:32 a.m. in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 11:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guy Circle.
Accident was reported Thursday at 1:03 p.m. in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of vehicle and criminal mischief were reported Thursday at 2:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported Thursday at 5:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lubbock Drive.
Forgery was reported Thursday at 5:42 p.m. in the 700 block of Judy Lane.
Assist another agency was reported Thursday at 11:03 a.m. in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 9:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Stolen vehicle was reported Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of vehicle was reported Thursday at 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 9:13 a.m. in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
Harassment was reported Thursday at 10:43 a.m. in the 800 block of West 4th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 12:17 p.m. in the 300 block of North Howe Street.
Child endangerment was reported Thursday at 2:37 p.m. in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Assault by threat was reported Thursday at 4:51 p.m. in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver was reported Thursday at 7:48 p.m. in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported Thursday at 10:28 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
Suspicious person was reported Thursday at 11:21 p.m. in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
