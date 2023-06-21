Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated assault reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Powder River Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Elms Road.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Garland Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of E Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Hill Street.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Harassment was reported at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
An arrest for continuous violence against the family was reported at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information, no evidence of financial responsibility, no driver’s license was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Parnell Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
A burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention was reported at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated, open container was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A theft was reported at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on outstanding warrants for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Mountain Laurel Drive.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, failure to appear was reported at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
A structure fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Willis.
A motor vehicle fire was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Loud music was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions was reported at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.