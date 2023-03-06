Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Plains Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:57 a.m. Sunday in the area of Andover Drive and West Jasper Drive.
A forgery was reported at 10:05 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Bunny Trail.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at noon Sunday in the 1300 block of Trimmer Road.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 Prestige Loop.
Theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Neta Drive.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Temora Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
A theft was reported at 6:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:34 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
Found property was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An agency assist arrest for an administrative release violator was reported at 2:37 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An assault of a family member, family violence was reported at 5:49 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue D.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 7:56 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Lyons Street.
Duty on striking a fixture, highway landscape was reported at 8:43 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
Duty on striking a fixture, highway landscape was reported at 8:44 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Horseshoe Drive.
A forgery of U.S. currency was reported at 10:42 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Found property was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An aggravated assault, family violence, injury to the elderly was reported at 3:21 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare check, forced entry was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Phyllis Drive and Tyler Drive.
An accident was reported at the intersection of Independence Drive and Liberty Bell Lane.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Independence Drive and Liberty Bell Lane.
Interference with child custody was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Gail Drive.
An indecent assault was reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An unattended death was reported at 12:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
Duty on striking a fixture or landscape was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Three arrests for criminal trespassing were reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:09 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 70 block of Karen Sue Circle.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
Theft of a firearm, theft was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for warrant for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North First Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:33 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of January Street.
An accident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North First Street.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, failure to provide financial responsibility was reported at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 2:03 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North First Street.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 12:56 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
An arrest for theft, criminal trespassing was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 12:52 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Granite Trail.
An arrest for evading arrest in a motor vehicle was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Westbound Interstate 14.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Westbound Interstate 14.
A theft was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Valley Oaks Drive.
Driver with open container was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for theft, running a stop sign, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plates was reported at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Rebecca Lane.
An agency assist was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
An arrest for failure to have a motorcycle endorsement was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A curfew violation was reported at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:13 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
